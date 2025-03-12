Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Veren Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE VRN traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,276. Veren has a one year low of C$6.34 and a one year high of C$12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins downgraded Veren from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.60 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veren from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Veren from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.74.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

