Veren (NYSE:VRN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.59. Veren shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 13,268,003 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
