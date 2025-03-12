Veren (TSE:VRN) Trading Up 15.9% – Here’s What Happened

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) traded up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.18. 14,926,928 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 4,314,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Veren from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.60 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Veren from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veren from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

