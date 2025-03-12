Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 360703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,601.28. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $22,528,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Verint Systems by 491.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after buying an additional 635,334 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,653,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after acquiring an additional 486,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,263,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after acquiring an additional 412,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

