Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of VRCA opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
