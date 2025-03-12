Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Up 21.4% – Here’s Why

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 39,626,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 87,986,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £768,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Further Reading

