VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 443.8% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CDC traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,731. The company has a market cap of $765.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,265.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $67.76.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.2059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,119.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
