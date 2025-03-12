VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 443.8% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDC traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,731. The company has a market cap of $765.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,265.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.2059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,119.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.