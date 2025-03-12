Village Farms International (VFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Village Farms International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.16. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.
Village Farms International Company Profile
