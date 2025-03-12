Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NCZ opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

