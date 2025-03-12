VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. VNET Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of VNET stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VNET Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

