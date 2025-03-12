Warburton Capital Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,428,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $597.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.10.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.