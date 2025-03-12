Warburton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,973 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,080,000 after purchasing an additional 271,029 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275,379 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,316,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,691,000 after purchasing an additional 495,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,029 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

