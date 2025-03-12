Warburton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after purchasing an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.07. The company has a market cap of $297.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

