Warwick Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,010 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.