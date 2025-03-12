Warwick Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

