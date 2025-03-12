Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.15 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 0.9% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $252.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $224.66 and a 1-year high of $279.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

