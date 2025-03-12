Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Announces Earnings Results

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Waterdrop Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:WDH opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $470.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of -0.26.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

