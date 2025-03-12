Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 594 shares.The stock last traded at $522.33 and had previously closed at $493.00.

Watsco Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.13 and a 200 day moving average of $500.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.51%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.