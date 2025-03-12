Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Buys Shares of 186,634 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 186,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,000. EQT comprises 3.1% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in EQT by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 20,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQT opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

