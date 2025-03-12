Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Takes Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 986,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 174,093 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,393,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

