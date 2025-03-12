Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 17,117 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average of $170.08.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

