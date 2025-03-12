Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 442,362 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 442,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,704,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $5,985,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $1,494,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark
In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNK
Cinemark Stock Down 0.7 %
Cinemark stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cinemark Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.
About Cinemark
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
