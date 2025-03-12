Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $31.18 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 228.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $31,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,324.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,284.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,221.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,389.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

