Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $9.93 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,148 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,346,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,393,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $309.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.44 and a 200-day moving average of $335.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.64.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

