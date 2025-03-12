Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4,104.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,620 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $36,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $78,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $431.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.60 and a 200 day moving average of $463.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

