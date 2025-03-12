Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $21.71 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 234,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,707,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
IUSV stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $100.29.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
