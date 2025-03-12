Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $14.48 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 266,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

