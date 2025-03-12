Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 702,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,018,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXG opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Colombia Select 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks an index of large-, mid, and small-cap Colombian companies. GXG was launched on Feb 5, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

