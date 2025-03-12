Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:FRX FY2025 Earnings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:FRX opened at C$9.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$5.65 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The firm has a market cap of C$178.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.86 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$87,552.00. Insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $196,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

