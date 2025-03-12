Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock Price

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $5.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RMBL. B. Riley downgraded shares of RumbleOn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of RumbleOn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RumbleOn from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMBL

RumbleOn Stock Down 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleOn

NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 21,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.17. RumbleOn has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in RumbleOn by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RumbleOn by 46,928.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,701,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RumbleOn by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.