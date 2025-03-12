Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2025 – Cipher Mining is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Cipher Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.50 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Cipher Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Cipher Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Cipher Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

