West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
West Fraser Timber has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years. West Fraser Timber has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
WFG opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.89 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WFG
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Samsara Stock Plunges, But Technicals Flash a Buy Signal
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Retail Giants React to Tariffs—What It Means for Consumers
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.