Westchester Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 2.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.