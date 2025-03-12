WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

WH Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. WH Group has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

WH Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4629 per share. This is a boost from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Featured Stories

