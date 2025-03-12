What is B. Riley’s Forecast for CompoSecure FY2025 Earnings?

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CompoSecure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for CompoSecure’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $10.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. CompoSecure has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $17.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc bought 233,070 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,861,969.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,580,986.91. This trade represents a 36.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 821,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 659,376 shares of company stock worth $10,429,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,579,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,198,000 after acquiring an additional 734,202 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,856,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,416 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,278,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 169,067 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,387,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

