What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Funko FY2025 Earnings?

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Funko in a research note issued on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

FNKO stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $401.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.94. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 160.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $860,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 1,541.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,784. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $183,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,843.10. The trade was a 69.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,835 shares of company stock valued at $639,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

