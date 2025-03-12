What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for ENVB Q4 Earnings?

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enveric Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enveric Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($31.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enveric Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Shares of ENVB stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enveric Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENVB Free Report ) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,807 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 88.21% of Enveric Biosciences worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

