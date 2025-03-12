What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for inTEST Q1 Earnings?

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for inTEST in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

inTEST Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTT opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. inTEST had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of inTEST by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 117,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in inTEST by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in inTEST by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 199,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in inTEST by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

