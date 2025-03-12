What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for MNST FY2027 Earnings?

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Monster Beverage in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

