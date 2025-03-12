What is Wedbush’s Forecast for STKS Q1 Earnings?

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note issued on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $221.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.71 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

STKS stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.46. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 53.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

