What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Azul Q3 Earnings?

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Azul in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Azul’s FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $3.10 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

AZUL opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Azul has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

