What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Datadog Q1 Earnings?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Datadog in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Loop Capital raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

DDOG stock opened at $101.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Datadog by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 2,804.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $11,762,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,793 shares in the company, valued at $47,745,481.08. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,995 shares of company stock valued at $69,482,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

