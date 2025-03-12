William Blair Expects Reduced Earnings for Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.20.

NYSE:BURL opened at $235.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.03. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

