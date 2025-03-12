Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.92, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%.
Willis Lease Finance Price Performance
NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $235.43.
Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
