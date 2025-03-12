Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.92, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $235.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $704,283.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,060.76. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

