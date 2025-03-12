Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 21,700.0% in February

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 21,700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

Shares of Wilmar International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wilmar International has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $26.71.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

About Wilmar International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.