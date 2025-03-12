Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 21,700.0% in February

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 21,700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wilmar International Stock Performance
Shares of Wilmar International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wilmar International has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $26.71.
About Wilmar International
