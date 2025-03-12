Windle Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Windle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.6% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,560,000 after buying an additional 171,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $271.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

