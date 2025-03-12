Windle Wealth LLC Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Windle Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up about 4.5% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in Welltower by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $158.55.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

