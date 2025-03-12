Windle Wealth LLC Purchases 484 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Windle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 4.0% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $306.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.68.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

