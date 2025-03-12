WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 19,512 shares.The stock last traded at $55.21 and had previously closed at $55.50.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $539.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

