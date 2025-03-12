Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 4430709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XERS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $654.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

